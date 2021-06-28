Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 8,641 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,641 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Kraton were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Kraton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,654,000 after acquiring an additional 239,890 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter worth $3,349,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraton alerts:

KRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KRA opened at $31.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.54. Kraton Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $437.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. Equities analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.