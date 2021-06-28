Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 210,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.23% of Accuray at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accuray alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

ARAY opened at $4.63 on Monday. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $431.80 million, a PE ratio of 115.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.58.

Accuray Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.