Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Decreased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,267 shares of company stock worth $16,404,771. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA traded down $10.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $369.30. The stock had a trading volume of 79,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,422. The company has a market cap of $365.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.88. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

