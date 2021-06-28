Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to announce sales of $59.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.56 million and the lowest is $59.17 million. Materialise posted sales of $42.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $240.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.04 million to $243.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $270.70 million, with estimates ranging from $270.68 million to $270.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Materialise stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 516,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,320. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.81. Materialise has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $87.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 708.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 149,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

