Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $62,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,994,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $16,530,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 87.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,372,000 after buying an additional 2,002,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MAT. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

MAT opened at $19.71 on Monday. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.