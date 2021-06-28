Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

DR stock opened at C$6.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$215.25 million and a PE ratio of 47.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.30. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of C$3.65 and a 52 week high of C$7.99.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Medical Facilities will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.75 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

