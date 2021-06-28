Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

