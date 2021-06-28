Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 1,255 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,252,000 after purchasing an additional 124,757 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 940,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,743,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,961,000 after purchasing an additional 111,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $60.13 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.50.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

