Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 4,170 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 940,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after purchasing an additional 837,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $86.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.58. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

