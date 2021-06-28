Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after buying an additional 449,227 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $67,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 150.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,841,000 after buying an additional 170,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $190,688,000 after buying an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO opened at $396.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $392.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

