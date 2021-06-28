Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 2,150 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 138,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $129.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.86. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

In other news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

