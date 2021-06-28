Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 470 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 9.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $227.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $230.09.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $134,633.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,656.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $2,444,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 843,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,745,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,696 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

