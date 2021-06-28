Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 34.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,026,000 after acquiring an additional 552,507 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,394,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,606,000 after acquiring an additional 306,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,757,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,246,000 after acquiring an additional 322,498 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,655,603 shares of company stock worth $230,597,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $98.55 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.