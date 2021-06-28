Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $700,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,108 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,130,000 after purchasing an additional 127,496 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.41. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

