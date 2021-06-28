Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 77.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN stock opened at $157.18 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $3,822,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,812 shares of company stock worth $15,757,488 over the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.36.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

