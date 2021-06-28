Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 118.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE BBY opened at $113.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,988 shares of company stock worth $21,602,094. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.