Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 163.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in State Street by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 622,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in State Street by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in State Street by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

STT opened at $83.23 on Monday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

