Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $204,000 Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Globe Life by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of GL stock opened at $98.02 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,751,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,810,779.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.