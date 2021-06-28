Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Takes $245,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 540 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in HubSpot by 34.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $582.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.16 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $520.49. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.07 and a 1-year high of $605.73.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,282. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

