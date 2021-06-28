Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 16,708 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,878,000 after purchasing an additional 50,282 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $91.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.91. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $594,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,197.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

