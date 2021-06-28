Metronome Hits 24-Hour Volume of $88,035.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $33.09 million and $88,035.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $2.79 or 0.00008117 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,165,650 coins and its circulating supply is 11,879,276 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

