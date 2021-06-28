Michelle Zatlyn Sells 33,330 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $3,440,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $3,491,317.50.

On Thursday, May 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,709,729.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $2,657,400.90.

On Friday, April 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,489,577.50.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $2,536,601.00.

Shares of NET opened at $104.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.48. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.62 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $109.98.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

