Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 119,298 Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 119,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canaan during the 4th quarter worth $8,739,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $5,159,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $4,268,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the first quarter valued at about $8,968,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAN opened at $7.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.30. Canaan Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 4.24.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canaan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

