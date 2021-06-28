Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $117,041,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,089,466,000 after buying an additional 1,089,635 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,056,000 after acquiring an additional 953,367 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,591,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 495,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,922,000 after acquiring an additional 432,698 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XRAY stock opened at $64.18 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.