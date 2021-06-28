Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,951 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of ADVM opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADVM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.