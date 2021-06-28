Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.23 Million Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,042 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,377 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,301 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $8.01 on Monday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 119.02, a current ratio of 119.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 0.71.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $930,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,197. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $183,381.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,660.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

