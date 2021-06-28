Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 125.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $235.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.29. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

WLTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

