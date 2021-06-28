Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 58,315 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,509 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 58,315 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

F5 Networks stock opened at $189.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $54,293.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,326.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,101 shares of company stock worth $3,214,124. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

