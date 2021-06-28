Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,670 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,670 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 6.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,714,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,630 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 805.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,489,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,000 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 53,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404,972. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

