Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 230 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. ASML makes up 2.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 159.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 759.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.00.

Shares of ASML traded up $13.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $699.60. 6,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $662.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $710.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

