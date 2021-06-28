MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Mork Capital Management LLC

Mork Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments comprises approximately 1.4% of Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 68,344 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI opened at $173.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.02. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

