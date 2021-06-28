Monashee Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Quanterix accounts for about 0.9% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QTRX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $61.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 1.54. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.44.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $214,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $103,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,852 shares of company stock worth $3,255,156 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.