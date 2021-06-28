Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 150,000 MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSDAU. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $25,689,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $9,199,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $796,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $508,000.

MSDAU opened at $10.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

