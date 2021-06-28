Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth $2,584,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,515,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth about $6,299,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, TRB Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,751,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Shares of FNCH opened at $14.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNCH shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.