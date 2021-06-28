Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of LifeMD at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. LifeMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.76.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, insider Corey Deutsch purchased 22,539 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,470.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,169 shares in the company, valued at $629,845.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Stefan Galluppi acquired 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $39,478.40. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 44,351 shares of company stock worth $404,899 over the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

