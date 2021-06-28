Moncler’s (MONRY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday.

Get Moncler alerts:

Shares of Moncler stock remained flat at $$69.90 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.11. Moncler has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.