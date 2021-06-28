Moncler’s (MONRY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Moncler stock remained flat at $$69.90 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.11. Moncler has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

