Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $352.65. 1,403,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,750,465. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $237.35 and a one year high of $351.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.