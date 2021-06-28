Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 527 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,317 shares of company stock worth $163,436,616. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $13.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,526.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,037. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,405.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,555.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.