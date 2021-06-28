MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 206.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $89.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.11. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.09.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563 over the last three months. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSM. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

