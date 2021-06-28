MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock Holdings Cut by Mork Capital Management LLC

Mork Capital Management LLC lessened its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 161,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 81,644 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 256,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 205,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.0% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $89.96 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.09.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

