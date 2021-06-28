Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,310 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Duke Realty by 567.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $49.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

