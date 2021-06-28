Mutual Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,608,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after buying an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $4,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

PSXP opened at $40.29 on Monday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.