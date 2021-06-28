Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $47.76 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $49.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10.

