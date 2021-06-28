Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,749 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,624,000 after buying an additional 246,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after buying an additional 117,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 770,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,643 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 662,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 46,831 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 382,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 44,132 shares during the period.

Shares of PZA opened at $27.21 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.17.

