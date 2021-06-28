Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,911 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,471.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY opened at $41.51 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $43.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.44.

