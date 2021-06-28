Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 3,655 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 473,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,356,000 after buying an additional 80,439 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,481,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $58.14 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $59.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05.

