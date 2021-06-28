Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $49.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

