Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.38 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $189.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

