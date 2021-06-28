Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of MetLife by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in MetLife by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MET opened at $61.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

