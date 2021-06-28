Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Duke Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Duke Realty by 25.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Duke Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Duke Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DRE opened at $48.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $49.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

